Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFR opened at $31.89 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $697,000.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.