Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $197.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

