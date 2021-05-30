Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $193.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

