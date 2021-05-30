Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

LXP opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

