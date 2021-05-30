Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “
LXP opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
