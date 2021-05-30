LGCY Network Hits Market Capitalization of $43.12 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $43.12 million and $946,502.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,592,497 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

