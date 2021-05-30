LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.15. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,470 shares of company stock worth $10,165,342. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $180.81. The company had a trading volume of 207,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,294. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

