Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $38.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

Several research firms recently commented on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,303,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,010,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion and a PE ratio of -145.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

