Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells $297,600.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,273,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,953,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $407,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

LBRT opened at $14.96 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 113,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

