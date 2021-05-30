Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.21) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.32. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £984.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

