Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 591 ($7.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,766.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 898.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The company has a market cap of £405.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. PayPoint has a 52-week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 788.96 ($10.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

