LightInTheBox (LITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. LightInTheBox has set its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 31.48%.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

NYSE LITB opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.