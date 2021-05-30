Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.