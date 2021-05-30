Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,854,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.