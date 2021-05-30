Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,928 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 229,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 35.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 402,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

