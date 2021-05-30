Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $284,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,186 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

