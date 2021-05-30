LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Tops $3.23 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $2,143.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00847217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.93 or 0.08564007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00087264 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

