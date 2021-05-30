Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,533,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1,511.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

ESML stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 112,331 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

