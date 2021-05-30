Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.92 during trading hours on Friday. 46,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $27.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.