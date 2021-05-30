Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.70. The company had a trading volume of 938,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,704. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

