Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $84.61 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.6% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $421.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

