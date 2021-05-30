LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.