L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in May

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the April 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$3.37 on Friday. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

