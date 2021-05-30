Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.76 or 0.06595508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01872195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00478686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00181938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.24 or 0.00699098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00468322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00423559 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars.

