Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in May

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the April 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.65. Loncor Resources has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get Loncor Resources alerts:

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.