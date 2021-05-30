Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in May

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the April 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.65. Loncor Resources has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
Loncor Resources Company Profile
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.