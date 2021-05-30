Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00308433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00853516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

