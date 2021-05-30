Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,604 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 33,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

