Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,870 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.