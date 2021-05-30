Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,678 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total transaction of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,407,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $167.06 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.58.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

