Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.58. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.