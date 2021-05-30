LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $346,673.47 and approximately $40.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,505,518 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

