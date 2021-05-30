Lydia H. Kennard Sells 10,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLD opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

