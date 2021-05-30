Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the April 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MGU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

