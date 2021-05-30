Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MCESF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

