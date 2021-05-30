MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 7,059 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 479.81.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
