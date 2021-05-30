MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 7,059 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 479.81.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.13.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

