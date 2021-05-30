Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.38. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $2,629,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 422,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 145,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 2,867,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,983. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

