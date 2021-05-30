MAI Capital Management Has $603,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.61 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

