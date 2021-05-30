MAI Capital Management Purchases 151 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 431.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 39.1% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of HII opened at $216.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

