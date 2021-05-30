MAI Capital Management Sells 11,814 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

