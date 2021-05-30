Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 67.3% in May

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the April 29th total of 448,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

