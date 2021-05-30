Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNGPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.