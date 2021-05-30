Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Mannatech has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MTEX stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

