Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 123,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,043,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

