Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Get Marchex alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCHX. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.