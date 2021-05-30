Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 236.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,913 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.27% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORR. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CORR opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.93. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.