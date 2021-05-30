Mariner LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.62 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -223.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

