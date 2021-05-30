Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,871 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,285,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

