Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.