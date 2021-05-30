Mariner LLC Takes $997,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,661,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,028,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 417,233 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

