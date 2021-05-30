MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie Sells 967 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $466.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.