MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie Sells 967 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $466.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.