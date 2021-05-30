Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

